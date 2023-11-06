NICKELSVILLE, Va. (WJHL) – The Twin Springs Titans own Week 12’s Best Play of the Week after hundreds of votes from Tri-Cities football fans.

On Friday night, Twin Springs’ Clay Ross climbed over a Rye Cove defender and hauled in a touchdown catch.

Twin Springs ultimately lost to Rye Cove 29-14.

Other plays up for Best Play of the Week were a Greeneville pick-six and a Virginia High stiff-arm and long rushing touchdown.

Be sure to check in Friday night for the final Best Play of the Week and catch all the local high school football highlights on Touchdown Friday Night.