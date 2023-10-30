GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The South Greene Rebels can claim the Best Play of the Week in Week 11.

Voters selected Jacob Susong’s pass to Trey Gentry for a touchdown as the best of the three spectacular plays. As Hampton players spun Susong to the ground, he somehow completed a pass to Gentry, who juked his way through defenders of his own to make it into the endzone.

South Greene would end up losing to Hampton 32-14.

Other plays in the running for Best Play of the Week were an Eastside rushing touchdown in which defenders were knocked to the ground and a Greeneville 74-yard sprint for the endzone.

Make sure to look for next week’s voting for Best Play of the Week and catch all the highlights from high school football in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia on Touchdown Friday Night.