JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Best Play of the Week took place on the Hill, according to News Channel 11 sports fans.

After one of the closest votes of the season, viewers chose Science Hill High School’s Tyler Moon’s touchdown grab as the Best Play of the Week.

Quarterback Jaysahn Swartz found Moon in the endzone for an over-the-shoulder touchdown connection to tie the game against Dobyns-Bennett. Science Hill would go on to win 34-32.

Other plays in the running included Union’s Kam Bostic denying the Abingdon Falcons a touchdown with an interception Chuckey-Doak’s unstoppable touchdown run against West Greene.

Be sure to tune in Friday night to vote for next week’s nominees for Best Play of the Week, and catch all the final scores and highlights on Touchdown Friday Night.