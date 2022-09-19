JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tri-Cities has voted and a scoring run by Science Hill is this week’s Best Play of the Week.

During last Friday’s game against William Blount, the Hilltoppers’ Tyler Moon danced his way through the defense for a 27-yard touchdown.

Science Hill won 35–0.

Other plays that were in the running for the Best Play of the Week included:

Dobyns-Bennett’s Brayden Simpson takes the handoff and goes 94 yards for the touchdown

Virginia High QB Brody Jones hits Patrick Poku on this 25-yard touchdown pass

Be sure to check back in late Friday night to see which plays will be in the running for Week 6 Best Play of the Week.