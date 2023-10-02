JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Week 7’s Best Play of the Week belongs to Science Hill.

During Friday night’s homecoming game against West Ridge, Science Hill’s Steven Famoyin fully extended to catch a lofty pass from Spencer Taylor in the red zone.

Science Hill went on to win 27-14.

The other nominees were a Lebanon leaping touchdown and a Greeneville interception.

Be sure to look for next week's Best Play of the Week, and find all the local high school football scores and highlights on Touchdown Friday Night.