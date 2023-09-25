SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – After hundreds of votes, the Tri-Cities has given the title of Best Play of the Week to Rye Cove.

Rye Cove’s Landon Lane zig-zagged and shook off Castlewood defenders for a touchdown Friday.

The Rye Cove Eagles went on to win 70-0.

Other plays up for the title in Week 6 were an Elizabethton screen pass leading to a touchdown and a Patrick Henry rushing touchdown that left would-be tacklers on the grass.

Be sure to look for next week’s Best Play of the Week, and find all the local high school football scores and highlights on Touchdown Friday Night.