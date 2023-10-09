JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After hundreds of votes, the title of Best Play of the Week belongs to the Johnson County Longhorns for Week 8.

Johnson County’s Carter Rhudy put himself in front of a Chuckey-Doak pass Friday night and ended up with a pick-six.

Johnson County went on to win 12-3.

Other plays in the running for the Best Play of the Week were a South Greene one-handed catch and a twice-deflected but still-caught Unaka pass.

Join News Channel 11 Sports on Friday for Touchdown Friday Night, and be on the lookout for the next Best Play of the Week.