NORTON, Va. (WJHL) – The Week 10 Best Play of the Week belongs to J.I. Burton High School.

After hundreds of votes, Tyson Welch’s pass to Braylon McConnell for two extra points was named the Best Play of the Week.

J.I. Burton went on to beat Castlewood 46-28.

Other plays in the running for the Best Play of the Week were a David Crockett hook-and-ladder play leading to a touchdown and a long John Battle touchdown run.

