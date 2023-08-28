HONAKER, Va. (WJHL) – The fans have voted and chosen a stellar Southwest Virginia punt return as the Best Play of the Week.

On Thursday night, Honaker’s Aidan Lowe took a Lebanon punt all the way to the endzone.

Honaker would go on to win the “Coal Bowl” 52-7.

Other plays up for the Play of the Week were a Chuckey-Doak pick-six and a long touchdown run by Tennessee High.

Be sure to check in next week for the Best Play of the Week and all the local high school football scores and highlights on Touchdown Friday Night.