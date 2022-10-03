JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tri-Cities voted, and the Week 7 Best Play of the Week belongs to Happy Valley’s Jamie Esterline.

Esterline returned a 73-yard kickoff for a touchdown, helping Happy Valley top Cumberland Gap 35-32 in Friday’s close matchup.

Other plays in the running for the Best Play of the Week were a blocked punt by Abingdon’s Caden Sheffield, who would score off the play, and Crockett’s Jaevon Emile’s physical drive to the endzone.

Check back late Friday or next weekend to vote for the Week 8 Best Play of the Week, and be sure to see highlights and live scores on Touchdown Friday Night.