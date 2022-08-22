(WJHL) — The poll results are in and this week’s Best Play of the Week honor goes to Happy Valley.
During Friday night’s game against Cloudland, Happy Valley’s Cole Deakins went up and over a defender to haul in a catch before proceeding to the endzone.
Other plays in the week’s poll included:
- David Crockett’s Jaevon Emile returns a first-quarter kickoff for the team’s first touchdown of the season
- Unicoi County’s Caleb Pelaez scoops the ball up off the turf for a 95-yard kickoff return touchdown