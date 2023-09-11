HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — The votes are in and the Week 4 Best Play of the Week honor belongs to the Hampton Bulldogs.

During last Friday’s matchup against Happy Valley, Hampton’s Elijah McKinney made a leaping interception during the third quarter.

The Bulldogs went on to win 36–0.

Other plays in this week’s poll included a scoring run by Patrick Henry and a Sullivan East passing touchdown.

Check in next week for the Best Play of the Week and all the local high school football scores and highlights on Touchdown Friday Night.