CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Hampton Bulldogs advance in the postseason and capture the title of Best Play of the Week in Week 13.

On Friday, Hampton’s Dylan Trivett secured the Bulldogs victory in the second round of the playoffs with a late-game interception against Bledsoe County.

Hampton won 36-31.

Hampton will play York Institute in the Class 2A Quarterfinals Friday night.

Other plays in the running for the final Best Play of the Week this season included a Rye Cove special teams safety and a long Greeneville touchdown.