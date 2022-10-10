OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greeneville’s Carson Quillen took home the Week 8 Best Play of the Week after votes by News Channel 11 viewers over the weekend.

Greeneville went on the road Friday to play Oak Ridge.

The Greene Devils won 49-13, with Quillen adding to that with a pick-six. Quillen ran the ball down the sidelines after snagging the Oak Ridge pass, helping seal the Greeneville victory.

Other plays nominated last week were Tennessee High’s Logan Tudor’s interception, which he returned for a touchdown, and Virginia High’s Conner Davidson returning a Honaker kickoff all the way to the endzone.

Be sure to vote for next week’s Best Play of the Week and catch all the high school football highlights on Touchdown Friday Nights.