GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL) — The votes are in and the Week 5 Best Play of the Week honor belongs to the Gate City Blue Devils.

During last Friday’s matchup, Gate City’s Corey Byrd took the ball downfield for a 90-yard touchdown, stunning the home game crowd.

Other plays in this week’s poll included a scoring run by West Ridge’s Ethan Amyx and a field goal attempt blocked by Dobyns-Bennett’s special teams.

Check in next week for the Best Play of the Week and all the local high school football scores and highlights on Touchdown Friday Night.

The Gate City Blue Devils go up against Union in an away game on Friday at 7 p.m.