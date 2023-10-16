ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The title of Best Play of the Week belongs to the Elizabethton Cyclones in Week 9.

Elizabethton’s Jeriah Griffin returned a punt in the first quarter 65 yards all the way into the end zone against Volunteer.

The Cyclones went on to win 56-0 over the Falcons.

The other plays in the running for the Best Play of the Week were a Union pass and a Dobyns-Bennett flea flicker for a touchdown.

