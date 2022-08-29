JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The results are in and voters picked an acrobatic touchdown by David Crockett as this week’s Best Play of the Week.

During last Friday’s matchup against Letcher County, Crockett’s Jake Fox tossed a perfect ball to Lamarkus Dunn for six points.

Other plays in the week’s poll included:

Daniel Boone’s Brogan Jones jumps a West Ridge pass and takes it back for a pick-six score

Happy Valley’s Joseph Sowards carries three defenders over the goal line for a hard-earned touchdown

