WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The votes are in, and this week’s Best Play of the Week belongs to Daniel Boone High School.

During Friday’s Musket Bowl, Boone’s Landon Kirkpatrick took a short screen all the way to the endzone against David Crockett.

The Trailblazers went on to win 35-7.

Other plays up for the Best Play of the Week included Chuckey-Doak’s Isaiah Treadway maneuver to the endzone and Abingdon’s Lucas Honaker keeping the ball and getting the touchdown.

Make sure to vote for next week’s Best Play of the Game, and catch all the highlights and final scores this Friday on Touchdown Friday Night.