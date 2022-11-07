CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tri-Cities sports fans voted and decided the Best Play of the Week belonged to Cloudland High School.

On Friday, Cloudland’s Gage McKinney found an opening and burned through Oakdale’s defense. McKinney turned on the afterburners for a long touchdown run that viewers chose as the top play of Week 12.

The Highlanders went on to win 38-28.

Other plays in the running for Best Play of the Week included Ridgeview’s Ryan O’Quinn hitting a receiver with a quick screen pass and touchdown and Daniel Boone’s Tyler Alford’s pick-six against Knox Halls.

