GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tri-Cities voted, and the Best Play of the Week belonged to the Black Knights of Chuckey-Doak.

On Friday night, Brock Rush kept his footing and made it past Gatlinburg-Pittman’s defense for a long touchdown, despite nearly being pulled down shortly after catching the ball. Rush shook off multiple defenders and weaved his way through a crowded backfield to find the endzone.

Gatlinburg-Pittman ultimately went on to win 47-34, ending Chuckey-Doak’s season.

Other plays up for Best Play of the week included Elizabethton’s Cade Russell reaching past the pylons for a touchdown and Science Hill’s Tyler Moon’s 80-yard touchdown run.

