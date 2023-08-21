ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tri-Cities sports fans voted and decided the Best Play of the Week belonged to Elizabethton High School.

During last Friday’s game against Science Hill, Elizabethton’s Eli Blevins stepped in front of a Science Hill pass and returned it 30 yards for a touchdown.

The Cyclones went on to win 27–7.

Other plays that were in the running for Best Play of the Week included a Greeneville touchdown pass and a Chuckey-Doak pick-6.

Be sure to check in next week for the final Best Play of the Week and all the local high school football scores and highlights on Touchdown Friday Night.