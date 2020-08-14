Plans announced for Science Hill football ticket sales

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City Schools has announced its plan for Science Hill High School football ticket sales.

The school system recommends pre-purchasing a reserved-seat season ticket packet in order to be guaranteed entrance to the stadium.

Season ticket sales will be available for purchase Aug. 17–21 in Science Hill’s new gym ticket booth from 1 to 3 p.m. The season ticket packets will cost $45. All seats will be sold as reserved using social distancing guidelines.

If available, single-game reserved-seat tickets will be sold on Thursdays from 1 to 3 p.m. and Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon on home game weeks. Tickets will cost $7 and $9.

Any remaining tickets will be sold on game night from the stadium ticket booth facing Freedom Hall starting at 6 p.m.

Johnson City Schools says 350 tickets will be available to students for home games. Students will be able to purchase tickets on Tuesdays from 2 to 4 p.m. at the new gym ticket booth on home game weeks. Tickets will be $7 (cash only) and can only be used by students. Students are encouraged to carry their school IDs or another form of identification when going to games.