Elizabethton, TN -- Two of the winningest high school football programs in the state of Tennessee the last 10 years have been Greeneville and Elizabethton, and this Friday night they will meet again in the quarterfinals of the state playoffs.

The Cyclones come into the game as the defending Class 4-A state champions, a title the Greene Devils held the previously 2 years before them. Elizabethton has won 27 games in a row, their last loss coming back in 2018 in round two of the playoffs to Anderson Co.