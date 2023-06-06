(WJHL) – A handful of Southwest Virginia squads had a chance to grab state quarterfinal victories on Tuesday night.

Lebanon baseball continued its extraordinary postseason run with retired legendary coach, Doc Adams, watching on. The Pioneers roll Narrows in a Class 1 quarterfinal, 16-0, to advance to the semis in Salem.

They will face Middlesex at 10 a.m. on Friday morning.

Also in Class 1, Auburn ended Chilhowie’s season in the state quarterfinals for the fourth-consecutive season, as the Eagles came away with a 7-2 win.

John Battle baseball saw its season end in Bristol, as visiting Patrick County pulled away late to defeat the Trojans, 10-3, in a Class 2 quarterfinal.

In Class 3, Abingdon nearly knocked off defending state champions, Lynchburg Christian Academy, but came up just short on the road, 3-2.

On the softball diamond, James River walked-off to end John Battle’s season in the Class 2 quarterfinals, 3-2.

Meanwhile, Rye Cove improved to 26-0 with a Class 1 quarterfinal victory over Grayson County, 11-1. The Lady Eagles will face Lunenburg Central in the semifinals at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Auburn defeated Eastside, 4-1, in another Class 1 quarterfinal, bringing the Lady Spartans’ season to an end.

In boy’s soccer, Virginia High sees their seasons come to a close on home turf. The Bearcats fell to Radford in a Class 2 quarterfinal, 2-1.

In Class 1 the Lebanon boys lost to Giles in a penalty-kick shootout, 3-0. Both the Honaker boys (4-0) and girls (2-0 penalty-kick shootout) also falling the Class 1 quarterfinals.

Wise Central girl’s soccer extended its season, defeating Appomattox on the road, 2-0. The Lady Warriors will play Bruton in Class 2 state semifinal at 11 a.m. on Friday.