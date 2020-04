Washington Co. — It’s been a great off season for David Crockett’s Prince Kollie, who’s been invited to the 2021 under armor All American game.



The 6-foot-2 192 pounds Kollie who’s listed as an athlete is being recruited by Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia, Oklahoma, Virginia, Auburn, and Mississippi State to name a few.



Last season Kollie scored 10 touchdowns, caught for over a thousand yards and had 78 total tackles from his linebacker position.