Pioneers Kollie gets an invitation to play in the U.S. Army Bowl game

Washington Co., TN — Congratulations to David Crockett running back and linebacker Prince Kollie who announced on twitter tonight that he has been invited to U.S. Army all-American bowl.
The 6-foot-2 192 pounds Kollie, who’s committed to Notre Dame has already been invited to the Under Armor all-American game.
Last season Kollie scored 10 touchdowns, caught for over a thousand yards, and had 78 total tackles from his linebacker position.

