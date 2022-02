JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) - Steve Finney, a onetime assistant district attorney who's practiced criminal defense law for the past 17 years currently faces no opposition in the race to become the 1st Judicial District's top prosecutor after current DA Ken Baldwin's retirement announcement.

Finney, who spent 14 years as an assistant DA under David Crockett and Joe Crumley, said he's been interested in someday serving as the district attorney for his home region for years. His first test if anyone else submits a petition would be in the May 3 Republican Primary. The general election is Aug. 4.