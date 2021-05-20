Pioneers Britton signs with Johnson University and Loyd signs with Tusculum University

Jonesborough, TN — Two David Crockett Multi-Sport athletes will take their game to the college level
3 sport star Mason Britton signed to play with Johnson Univerity basketball.
Britton was a 1000 point scorer and tallied 600 rebounds in his career for Crockett.
He also played football and baseball for the PIoneers

Johnny Loyd inked a letter to play football at Tusculum University
The linebacker and tight end was a 4-year starter for the Hayden Chandley and the Pioneers
He finished his senior year 2nd in tackles to Prince Kollie.
Loyd also played baseball for the Pioneer this year.

