Pioneer quarterback Cade Larkins officially signs with ETSU

Washington Co. — The David Crockett football program has reached new heights the last couple years, and a lot of the credit for that goes to senior quarterback Cade Larkins. He had a phenomenal career for the Pioneers and wrote the final chapter this afternoon, officially signing with ETSU.

The News Channel 11 sports player of the year was recruited by multiple teams in the state but chose to stay close to home and play for the Bucs.

After notching 30 wins and nearly breaking the Tennessee high school passing record, this is his moment to sit back and soak it all in.

“It was awesome seeing all the hard work pay off and being able to do it with my family and my coaches and my teammates it’s something you dream about from the time you’re a little kid seeing older kids doing it and the high schoolers so maybe some little kids will look up to me one day and try to be like me so it’s awesome.”