SALEM, Va. (WJHL) – It would have been difficult to write a better script than what played out for the Lebanon Pioneers on the baseball diamond this season.

The end, certainly, could not have been any sweeter.

The team blasted just about every team in its path all season long. That includes out-scoring its three Class 1 state tournament opponents 27-1. The journey ended with a 7-0 victory over Auburn on Saturday for a second state championship in the last three seasons.

The offense showed up early and often, as it has all year. But, the young man on the mound stole the show in Salem.

Sophomore pitcher Nathan Phillips tossed a no-hitter in the biggest game of the year, striking out eleven Eagles batters.

It was an historic performance, but after the game, he expressed his desire to win for one special group of guys.

“It feel really good, especially for the seniors,” Phillips said after the game. “Especially [Jacob] Crabtree behind the plate – I told him before the game that this game was for him. He’s always been there for me working hard. I just wanted to give something to the seniors to carry on and it’s good to give them a ring.”

Phillips will be just a junior next spring, as the Pioneers will look to make it three state titles in the last four seasons in 2024.