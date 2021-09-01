Patrick Henry volleyball holds state tournament hopes with hot start to season

GLADE SPRING, Va. (WJHL) – The Patrick Henry High School volleyball team has asserted itself as one of the top programs in the state, winning the VHSL Class 1 state championship in 2018-19 and reaching the state tournament since then.

Coming off a state semifinal loss in the 2020-21 spring season, the Lady Rebels are back to their winning ways, taking a convincing 3-0 win in straight sets over Richlands on Wednesday night.

Avery Maiden, younger sister of former High School Standout player Ella Maiden who graduated last year, has stepped up in the outside hitter position and had a strong match, recording 16 kills. Lauren Stauffer recorded seven kills as well.

