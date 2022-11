GLADE SPRING, Va. (WJHL) – The Lady Rebels wasted no time moving onto the next round of the VHSL Region 1D volleyball tournament with a 3-0 victory over Grundy on Tuesday.

Patrick Henry will face tournament host, Eastside, at 8 p.m. in the region semifinals on Thursday.

The Lady Spartans swept Twin Valley in its quarterfinal 25-16, 25-17, 25-17.