Glade Springs, VA — A rarity for high school football … Rural Retreat and Patrick Henry were playing on a Monday night, this game was schedule for last week but didn’t get played because of the weather

At the half Patrick Henry trailed in this game 14-7… 2nd half they came out ready to play…But check out the defense when Ely Blevins tips it too himself and comes up with this interception…

Indians knew what to do with it…Caleb Roberts keeps and takes off around the end and he would not stop until he reached the endzone for the 67 yard touchdown…Indians led 21-7…

Rebels kept coming though….With 10:37 left in the third, Cameron Goodspeed takes it to the house from 60 yards. 2 point conversion is no good and it’s Rural Retreat 21, Patrick Henry 13.

Later with just over 3 mins to play in the 3rd… Goodspeed this time takes off and scores the 90 yard touchdown…It was tied at 21-all… It would go to overtime tied at 35…

Patrick Henry goes on to win 48-42….