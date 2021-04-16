Patrick Henry beats Eastside to win Region 1D Volleyball title, head back to state

COEBURN, Va. (WJHL) – Eastside and Patrick Henry have two of the top small-school volleyball programs this area has to offer. When they faced off earlier this season, Eastside won a close match. The Lady Rebels weren’t ready to lose to them twice.

What a matchup tonight in the Region 1D Volleyball Championship between Patrick Henry and Eastside! @eastsidevalive won this matchup in the regular season, they host with a trip to the State tournament on the line! @WJHL11 @PHHS_AD pic.twitter.com/k7DKMyNALR — Michael Epps WJHL (@MichaelEppsWJHL) April 17, 2021

Motivated to head back to the state tournament, Patrick Henry beat the Lady Spartans in straight sets, 3-0. Both of the first two sets went down to the wire but the Lady Rebels held off Eastside rallies.

Ella Maiden continues to be a force for the Lady Rebels, establishing her dominance in the middle and picking up a vicious kill to win Set One.

Check out highlights in the clip above!