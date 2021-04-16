Patrick Henry beats Eastside to win Region 1D Volleyball title, head back to state

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COEBURN, Va. (WJHL) – Eastside and Patrick Henry have two of the top small-school volleyball programs this area has to offer. When they faced off earlier this season, Eastside won a close match. The Lady Rebels weren’t ready to lose to them twice.

Motivated to head back to the state tournament, Patrick Henry beat the Lady Spartans in straight sets, 3-0. Both of the first two sets went down to the wire but the Lady Rebels held off Eastside rallies.

Ella Maiden continues to be a force for the Lady Rebels, establishing her dominance in the middle and picking up a vicious kill to win Set One.

Check out highlights in the clip above!

You can find Michael Epps on Facebook and Twitter.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories