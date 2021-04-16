Patrick Henry beats Eastside to win Region 1D Volleyball title, head back to state

COEBURN, Va. (WJHL) – Eastside and Patrick Henry have two of the top small-school volleyball programs this area has to offer. When they faced off earlier this season, Eastside won a close match. The Lady Rebels weren’t ready to lose to them twice.
Motivated to head back to the state tournament, Patrick Henry beat the Lady Spartans in straight sets, 3-0. Both of the first two sets went down to the wire but the Lady Rebels held off Eastside rallies.
Ella Maiden continues to be a force for the Lady Rebels, establishing her dominance in the middle and picking up a vicious kill to win Set One.
