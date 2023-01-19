Bristol, VA — As we take you to Virginia High where the h ome team was facing Northwood, Va in the 2nd game of the night

Bearcats were in control when we got there…. Kaleb Havens, Jr. comes up with the lose ball and races to the other end for the lay-up but it’s missed, no worries Sam Rhea is there to clean it up

Virginia High getting everyone involved tonight.. Thomas Perry drives into the paint and sinks the jumper…Bank was open tonight. Bearcats win tonight 78-52

###

In the nightcap it was Oak Hill Academy the team many people came to see facing Asheville School. Oak Hill started fast…Dontae Russo-Nance. Jr. drives right down main street and then switches hands to the left handed lay-up

Then defense turns into offense…. Josh Holloway Jr. makes the steal and then watch him turn on the jets for the lay up on the other end. Later Holloway in the giving mood when he finds 6’9 Drayton Jones from Houston for the flush….

Asheville school finally got on the board when Derin Saran drives in and lays up and in for the bucket. Asheville made it close but Oak Hill Academy hung on to win 62-54