Ooltewah forfeits the suspended August 23rd football game to David Crockett

Elizabethton, TN -- It was the kick heard around the state this past Friday night. Elizabethton kicker Jaxton Holly with seconds on the clock connected from 34 yards out to help the Cyclones beat top-ranked and 2-time defending state champion Greeneville 24-21. So far the junior has been perfect this season by going 40 of 40 on extra points and a perfect 3 for 3 on field goals but none bigger than this past Friday night. "Well I looked up, and there were about 30 seconds left. I knew it was going to come down to me so right then my heart started beating really fast. So I just kind of swallowed it. There's no reason to be nervous because I do it every day, and there's no reason I should miss it. Once we put the ball in the middle of the field, I knew that we had practiced that situation a thousand times, and from right then I knew we were just kind of in position to win the game."