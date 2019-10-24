Ooltewah forfeits the suspended August 23rd football game to David Crockett

Washington, TN — The David Crockett football team improved to 7-1 Wednesday night without even taking the field.
That’s because the Ooltewah Owls forfeited their suspended game because of lighting on August 23rd with the Pioneers leading 19-16 at home.
That also means quarterback Cade Larkins will get a bump in his stats since he passed for 180 yards, 1 touchdown and 2 interceptions.
For the year he has over 21-hundred yards, 29 td’s and 5 interceptions.
