Ooltewah forfeits suspended football game giving David Crockett the win; Pioneers now 7-1

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- News Channel 11 Sports has learned that Ooltewah has forfeited its suspended football game with David Crockett High School that took place during week one of high school football.
The Ooltewah vs. David Crockett game was suspended on August 23rd due to lightning.
That news means the David Crockett Pioneers are now 7-1 this season and that Quarterback Cade Larkins has added 180 yards, 1 touchdown, and 1 interception to his season stats.
David Crockett HS Football tweeted Thursday saying “Humble and selfless act from a Class program!”