Ooltewah forfeits suspended football game giving David Crockett the win; Pioneers now 7-1

High School Sports

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- News Channel 11 Sports has learned that Ooltewah has forfeited its suspended football game with David Crockett High School that took place during week one of high school football.

The Ooltewah vs. David Crockett game was suspended on August 23rd due to lightning.

SEE ALSOFINAL SCORES: Week One High School Football

That news means the David Crockett Pioneers are now 7-1 this season and that Quarterback Cade Larkins has added 180 yards, 1 touchdown, and 1 interception to his season stats.

David Crockett HS Football tweeted Thursday saying “Humble and selfless act from a Class program!”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss