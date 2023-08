(WJHL) — “So I am going to continue my academic and athletic career at East Tennessee State University……I look at that.”

Second year head coach Brenda Mock Brown got a verbal commitment tonight from Kennedy Younkin from Teays Valley high school just outside of Columbus, Ohio.

A versatile 6-foot-2 post player who was coached by her father averaged a double-double of 11.1 points and 12.5 rebounds to go with 3.1 blocks last season. She chose the Bucs over Akron, Kent State, and William and Mary.