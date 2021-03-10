North Greene upsets top ranked Gibson Co. in the state tournament

Official Basketball Box Score — Game Totals — Final Statistics
North Greene vs Gibson Co.
3/10/21 2:30 PM at Murfreesboro, TN (Murphy Center)
North Greene 43 • 27-7
Total 3-Ptr Rebounds
Player FG-FGA FG-FGA FT-FTA Off Def Tot PF TP A TO Blk Stl Min
10 Britton, Emily * 0-2 0-0 0-0 2 0 2 0 0 0 1 0 1 13
20 Savage, Breanna * 2-12 0-4 1-2 1 2 3 1 5 2 5 0 1 31
21 Davenport, Shelby * 3-10 0-3 2-3 3 0 3 2 8 3 3 0 0 32
34 Bernard, Haleigh * 2-6 1-5 2-4 1 3 4 4 7 1 2 0 1 30
50 Anderson, Brooklyn * 8-14 0-1 2-2 4 18 22 3 18 1 8 6 5 32
02 Sanders, Zoe 2-4 1-3 0-0 1 0 1 0 5 1 0 0 1 20
15 Wagner, Sonya 0-2 0-1 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2
Team 1 2 3
Totals 17-50 2-17 7-11 13 25 38 10 43 8 19 6 9 160
1st – FG %: 3-13 23.1%
3FG %: 0-2 0.0%
FT %: 0-0 0.0%
2nd: 7-15 46.7%
1-5 20.0%
1-1 100.0%
3rd: 1-9 11.1%
0-4 0.0%
4-6 66.7%
4th: 6-13 46.2%
1-6 16.7%
2-4 50.0%
Game: 17-50 34.0%
2-17 11.8%
7-11 63.6%
Deadball
Rebounds
1
Gibson Co. 40 • 33-2
Total 3-Ptr Rebounds
Player FG-FGA FG-FGA FT-FTA Off Def Tot PF TP A TO Blk Stl Min
03 Hart, Micah * 4-15 1-6 4-4 0 6 6 0 13 2 3 2 5 32
13 Cantrell, Evyn * 3-11 0-5 0-0 0 1 1 2 6 0 6 0 3 30
21 McVay, Reagann * 3-8 1-5 0-0 2 3 5 4 7 0 1 0 1 25
24 Hart, Madison * 4-7 0-0 4-6 5 8 13 3 12 1 3 2 2 32
34 Carroll, Ayden * 1-6 0-2 0-0 1 1 2 2 2 0 3 0 3 32
05 Thompson, Haley 0-2 0-2 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6
14 Kemp, Lexus 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 3
Team 1 3 4
Totals 15-49 2-20 8-10 9 23 32 11 40 3 16 4 14 160
1st – FG %: 7-17 41.2%
3FG %: 0-4 0.0%
FT %: 2-2 100.0%
2nd: 1-14 7.1%
1-9 11.1%
3-4 75.0%
3rd: 6-10 60.0%
1-3 33.3%
0-0 0.0%
4th: 1-8 12.5%
0-4 0.0%
3-4 75.0%
Game: 15-49 30.6%
2-20 10.0%
8-10 80.0%
Deadball
Rebounds
2
Officials:
Technical fouls: North Greene-None. Gibson Co.-None.
Attendance:
Anderson (No Greene) sets state record for defensive rebounds
in a game with 18
Score by periods 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Total
North Greene 6 16 6 15 43
Gibson Co. 16 6 13 5 40
In Off 2nd Fast
Points Paint T/O Chance Break Bench
NOGREE 26 15 11 12 5
GIBSON 24 17 6 10 0
Last FG – NOGREENE 4th-00:02, GIBSON 4th-07:07.
Largest lead – NOGREENE by 3 4th-04:32, GIBSON by 14 1st-03:30.
NOGREENE led for 03:44. GIBSON led for 24:18. Game was tied for 03:58.