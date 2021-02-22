North Greene, Sullivan East take District 1-A, 1-AA championship games

BAILEYTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The North Greene and Cloudland girls basketball teams have been the class of District 1-A over the past couple years, with their meetings seeming to always come down to the wire.

North Greene edged out the Lady Highlanders last year, and repeated this year with a narrow 38-32 win Monday night at the Huskies Den.

What a ballgame in Baileyton for the District 1-AA girls championship game between Cloudland and North Greene! All 3 matchups have gone down to the wire, but this one’s for an extra trophy! Highlights tonight on News Channel 11 Sports. @WJHL11 @LadyHuskiesBB @CHShighlanders pic.twitter.com/g7fQfUYsWt — Michael Epps WJHL (@MichaelEppsWJHL) February 23, 2021

The Lady Huskies beat Hampton and Cloudland edged out Unaka to set the state for the title game, which did not disappoint, considering their last matchup ended in a Lady Landers buzzer-beater!

Cloudland was down seven before Izabella Christman knocked down a three-pointer and Sahara McKinney hit a midrange jumper to cut it to a two-point game with three minutes left.

On the ensuing North Greene possession, Brooklyn Anderson grabbed the offensive rebound through four Lady Landers defenders and got the putback to increase the lead back to four. After a timeout, Zoe Sanders hit a tough floater to ice the game.

Anderson had a game-high 13 points and Haleigh Bernard added 12. Gracie Freeman led Cloudland with nine points.