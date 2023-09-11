BAILEYTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Huskies and Panthers waited until Monday night to complete Week 4 of high school football in Northeast Tennessee. The two teams were scheduled to play on Friday, but were unable to, due to inclement weather.

Cumberland Gap scored the first two touchdowns on The Tundra, before Thomas Darnell dove in for a two-yard score on the quarterback keeper, cutting the visitors lead to 13-6.

The Panthers extended their lead early in the third to 21-6, but the home team was far from finished. Yeshua Vaught cut the deficit to 21-12 with just a few minutes to play.

North Greene then forced a fumble and took back possession, when Darnell connected with Grayson Collins for a 20-yard touchdown, making it 21-18.

The visitors, however, were able to cling to that three-point lead and leave Baileyton with a win.

North Greene falls to 1-3 on the year, as they visit Hancock County at 7 p.m. on Friday.