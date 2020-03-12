North Greene Lady Huskies depart for Class A state tournament

Baileyton, TN — On Thursday the Lady Huskies of North Greene will begin their journey for a “gold ball” when they open Class A state tournament action against Greenfield at 2:15 pm.

This afternoon the (28-8) Lady Huskies boarded the bus in front of the school for their 5th trip to the state and first since 2014.

Their opponents the only unbeaten team at 33-0….won the state in 2018.

“I expect us to do great and we are not done yet and we are ready to win, so we are going to keep on going,” according to senior Corie Harkleroad.

And head coach James Buchanan says “They’ve really worked hard at their craft, spent a lot of time in the gym and this is rewarding because of all of the efforts they have put into it.”