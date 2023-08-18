Baileyton, TN — The North Greene Huskies are hoping to put last season behind them and that starts this Friday night when the season kicks-off on the road against Unaka.

Last season the Huskies struggled to a 1-10 record under 4th year head coach Eric Tilson… Even though they still made the playoffs the Huskies are hoping to put that in the rear view mirror…

With the leadership of senior quarterback Grayson Collins and senior linebacker Colton Robbins the Huskies would like to produce their first winning season 2011.

“We have expectations for first time since I’ve been here, and that’s what we’ve been building towards since since I first got the job was building to this point and so we tell our guys now we have them set the goals and our job as coaches was to set the expectations to those goals.”

“I would say a lot of our past game that’s getting a lot of work and having a new offensive coordinator. We have some new run plays, so we just got to adjust all that and that’s what our main focus has been, just working on our stuff and getting it better.”

“Our goals are to host a playoff game, which I think is doable. We have to be one of the top two teams in our region, and I think that’s doable. I think we’ll win when our region hopefully.”

The Huskies open against Unaka on Friday night.