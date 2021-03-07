North Greene heading back to state tournament, Science Hill and South Greene fall just short

BAILEYTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The run just keeps going for the North Greene high school girls basketball team, returning to the state tournament with a 64-50 win over Tellico Plains.

As the Lady Huskies cut down the nets, they learned that Cloudland also advanced to the state tournament with a 50-46 win at Oneida.

The potential 5th game against the Lady Huskies and Lady Highlanders couldn’t until the state championship game, though, since both teams are on opposite sides of the bracket. North Greene faces Gibson Co. and Cloudland faces Loretto.

Science Hill fell short of another trip to Murfreesboro, losing 67-38 to state powerhouse Bearden. The Lady Bulldogs were on a 22-game winning streak, a tough task for the Lady Hilltoppers to take on.

In AA, South Greene traveled to Northview Academy and gave the Lady Cougars quite a game, but fell short in a 67-64 loss. The Lady Rebels had a look at a three-pointer to tie the game but couldn’t get it to fall.