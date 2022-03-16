Baileyton, TN — The state tournament gets under on Thursday for the North Greene Huskies in Class 1-A when they face Clay Co. at 1:30. Today at the high school the (31-5) Huskies loaded onto the bus for Murfreesboro, this has become “old hat,” for the Huskies who are making their second straight trip to the state playoffs and 5th overall.

This will be a rematch of last season’s game when the (23-6) Bulldogs who have been to the state tournament 12 times eliminated the Huskies from the tournament in the semi-finals before winning the school’s first state championship.

“It’s a lot different because of the bigger court and the shooting perception is off down there.”

“They have a pretty player Armstrong he was Mr. Basketball back to back so they have a good team”

“There are tough teams down there we get to play Clay Co. the team that put us out last year so we know our kids are looking forward to that it’s going to be a tough test for us because back to back Mr basketball winner but I think we are up for the challenge.”