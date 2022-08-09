BAILEYTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – There have been some struggles on The Tundra in recent years for the Huskies’ football program. It has been since 2011 the program has finished with a winning record.

But, after just one victory in 2020 – head coach Eric Tilson and his crew rallied to win three games a season ago.

“I give credit to our kids,” Tilson said. “They bought in and done what was asked.”

“We just started doing our jobs instead of trying to rely on individual talent,” junior quarterback Grayson Collins said.

Coming into this fall, however, the main goal isn’t necessarily to win more game. But, Tilson believes in can be a byproduct of what the team hopes to accomplish.

“One thing about turning a program around is you have to close the gap – and I feel like we’re doing that,” Tilson said. “Whether the wins and losses reflect that – it’s not necessarily important right now.”

“I really do believe that when we step out – our kids believe they should win and they can win.”

The Huskies return only a small group of seniors in 2022 and will rely on a handful of underclassmen to play on both sides of the ball.

“Everyone is trying to gain that leadership and guide the younger ones into we want it to be,” senior lineman and linebacker Damian Burns said.

And with a bond as strong as theirs in the locker room, the players believe the program is ready to take an additional step forward this season.

“This year has definitely been way different than ever – it’s definitely the strongest family relationship I think North Greene has ever had,” Collins said.

North Greene will open their season with a region game at Unaka on Friday, August 19.