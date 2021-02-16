North Greene beats University High, clinches No. 1 seed in Watauga Valley tournament

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A COVID-19 make-up game between North Greene and University High proved to have some serious implications Tuesday night, with the Huskies needed a win to share the Watauga Valley title with Hampton.

North Greene got it done, winning 67-55 in Brooks Gym. A double-digit halftime lead was cut down to 2 points by the Jr. Bucs in the 4th quarter, but the Huskies ended the game on a 15-5 run.

Due to a coin flip done ahead of time, North Greene wins the tiebreaker and takes the No. 1 seed in the district tournament, with Hampton dropping down to the two line. Each team ends the year with a 9-1 record in the conference.

The Huskies won’t play until Saturday, and await their opponent as the earlier rounds get underway later this week.

In addition, 4th-year North Greene head coach Sam Tarlton picked up his 100th career victory with the win.

Check out the highlights in the video above!

You can find Michael Epps on Facebook and Twitter.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories