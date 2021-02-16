North Greene beats University High, clinches No. 1 seed in Watauga Valley tournament

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A COVID-19 make-up game between North Greene and University High proved to have some serious implications Tuesday night, with the Huskies needed a win to share the Watauga Valley title with Hampton.

North Greene got it done, winning 67-55 in Brooks Gym. A double-digit halftime lead was cut down to 2 points by the Jr. Bucs in the 4th quarter, but the Huskies ended the game on a 15-5 run.

Make-up boys game tonight, a BIG one at Brooks Gym as University High hosts North Greene. @HuskiesNorth has to beat @uhighlive in order to get a share of the Watauga Valley title (with @MbbHampton), then a coin flip determines the top seed in the district tourney! @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/Dmhz7xqK3j — Michael Epps WJHL (@MichaelEppsWJHL) February 17, 2021

Due to a coin flip done ahead of time, North Greene wins the tiebreaker and takes the No. 1 seed in the district tournament, with Hampton dropping down to the two line. Each team ends the year with a 9-1 record in the conference.

The Huskies won’t play until Saturday, and await their opponent as the earlier rounds get underway later this week.

In addition, 4th-year North Greene head coach Sam Tarlton picked up his 100th career victory with the win.

Check out the highlights in the video above!