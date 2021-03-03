North Greene beats Cloudland for girls Region Championship; Science Hill, South Greene fall but still alive

BAILEYTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – North Greene vs. Cloudland, Part IV was on display Wednesday night for the Region 1-A championship game in an electric ‘Huskies Den’ gymnasium. For the third time this year, the Lady Huskies came out on top.

The North Greene Lady Huskies win the Class 1-A Regional Finals, beating Cloudland 55-42! That’s their 3rd win over the Lady Landers this season, and now they get to host their Sectional matchup against Tellico Plains on Saturday. @WJHL11 @LadyHuskiesBB pic.twitter.com/UW3sbGshVb — Michael Epps WJHL (@MichaelEppsWJHL) March 4, 2021

19 points from Breezy Savage and 16 from Region 1 tournament most valuable player Shelby Davenport helped fuel North Greene to the 55-42 win. Brooklyn Anderson battled foul trouble but still scored six big points in the 4th quarter.

Cloudland had a huge game from Jasmine Birchfield, scoring 22 points while Ella Benfield had 12.

North Greene led by six at halftime, but after taking an eight point lead early in the 3rd quarter, the Lady Highlanders went on a quick 6-0 run to cut it to two. They would cut it to one early in the 4th, but an and-one from Anderson helped the Lady Huskies regain control.

North Greene and Cloudland split their regular season meetings and NG beat them in the district title game. Now, Part 4 here in the 1-A Regional Final, another extremely close game! Highlights tonight on News Channel 11 Sports. @WJHL11 @LadyHuskiesBB @CHShighlanders pic.twitter.com/QlseF7Vk1U — Michael Epps WJHL (@MichaelEppsWJHL) March 4, 2021

Saturday’s Sectionals matchups will see North Greene host Tellico Plains, while Cloudland has to hit the road to face Oneida.

In AAA, the Science Hill girls lost a tough one to Sevier County, 47-38 at the Topper Palace. The Lady Hilltoppers will have to travel in Saturday’s Sectionals to Bearden, the Region 2-AAA champion.

In AA, South Greene put up a fight on East Tennessee powerhouse Grainger, but fell just short in the 58-54 loss. The Lady Rebels still earn a spot in Saturday’s Sectionals, but have to travel down the road to Northview Academy, the Region 2-AA champion.