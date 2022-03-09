Tri-Cities, TN — Thursday we move to Class 1-A where the North Greene Lady Huskies and the Cloudland Lady Highlanders will begin their journey to bring home a gold ball.

This afternoon the Lady Huskies without much fanfare loaded onto a bus for the trip to Murfreesboro.

For the Lady Huskies this is “old hat,” they have been to the state tournament 7 times including the last three years… Last season they were tripped up in the semi-finals by Summertown…

Thursday, the Lady Huskies who are (25-12) will face the McKenzie Rebels out of Carroll Co. who come in (29-2).



When it comes to experience the Lady Huskies hold that edge since about every player on the team has played in the state playoffs, while the Rebels are making their first trip to the state since 1963.

<“We know we only have 3 games with each other we are going to make every moment count and we know what we have to do to get the job done.”

“Heading to the state tournament got a very formidable opponent in McKenzie top team in the state and ranked No. 1 in the poll the whole season and for good reason have a Ms. Basketball finalist and several players around her would-be star players if they were on another team so we got our work cut out for us we are gonna have to really defend we have to put the ball in the basket and take good care of it we’ll see a lot of full-court pressure it will be a tall task but we are excited about the opportunity.”

Also opening their quest for a Class A state championship on Thursday are the Lady Landers of Cloudland…

This morning in front of the student body the (21-9) Lady Landers boarded the bus for Murfreesboro where they will face (33-4) Waynes Co.



Cloudland is making its 7th trip to the state playoffs, including last season, but they are still looking for that first win, while the Wildcats have been 16 times … The last one was in 2011 and they have 2 state championships.

“It’s better we are going down again so we want to be as nervous and I learned if we play as a team we can do anything.”

“We started off rough but then we started playing more as a team and it got better throughout the year.”

“Every time you get there I feel you are a little more comfortable and the atmosphere in the Murphy center and playing in that big-time game being there for the 2nd time I do think my girls are a lot more comfortable and more relaxed and ready to play”