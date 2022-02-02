New ETSU Coach George Quarles Reveals 2022 Signing Class

Johnson City, TN — On the campus of ETSU new head football coach George Quarles met the media after his first signing day as a new head coach…

The Bucs signed 8 student-athletes including Greeneville’s Chris Everhart who transferred in from Marshall University.

He joins other signees from Tennessee such as quarterback William Riddle from McCallie high school out of Chattanooga.

Last season the Mr. Football Finalist passed for a school-record 43 touchdowns and he helped his school win state championships in 2020 and 2021 in just two years as a starter

A little way up the road in Knoxville Tommy Winton the 3rd, a 5 foot ten 189 pound wide receiver and defensive back from Catholic signed a national letter of intent with the Buccaneers…

The All-state wide receiver last season accumulated 3,154 receiving yards and 43 touchdowns while with Knoxville Catholic… About the only problem he had today was explaining to his little sisters who were the Buccaneers.

“My sister the youngest one said I hat the Buccaneers and said what? The Tampa Bay Buccaneers I hate them and I said it’s not Tampa Bay it’s ETSU and she was ok I like them and we laughed about that this morning my family sitting with me it’s just crazy it’s a moment I’ll never forget.”

“Johnson City is a great place to be and all the coaches there were just awesome It’s new coaching staff coming in along with a new OC and head coach and I’m looking forward to getting to know them better because they made it feel like a family and on the field, they were very competitive and I love it.”

“We got some calls Monday and Tuesday and said hey coach we are going in a different direction so that’s why today we didn’t have any surprises but we missed on a couple we would love to have but that just means it gives someone else an opportunity.”